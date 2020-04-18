Man arrested for attempted Calhoun Co. home invasion

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 32-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested in Calhoun County late Friday night on multiple charges.

Deputies responded to Pine Lake Road near Crase Road around 11:45 p.m. to investigate a vehicle that was possibly involved in an accident. Initial reports mentioned a vehicle had slid off of the road and a male driver ran into a nearby wooded area, according to officials.

After an investigation, authorities said the driver has assaulted a nearby homeowner after the crash and attempted to force his way into the home, after a brief struggle the male driver left on foot. K9 Tuco and his handler were able to track the suspect to a nearby building where he was attempting to force his way into that building as well.

The driver is being identified as a 32-year-old Battle Creek man. His name is not being released at this time. Deputies said he is being held at Calhoun County Jail on multiple charges such as home invasion, resisting officers, attempted breaking and entering, and driving while intoxicated.