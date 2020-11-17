Man arrested for allegedly shooting at sister, brother-in-law

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at his sister and brother-in-law during an argument in Calhoun County Monday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 7:45 p.m. to the area of 26 1/2 Mile Road near I-94 in Sheridan Township, northwest of Albion, for a gun complaint.

Investigators determined a 42-year-old Sheridan Township man got into an argument with his sister and brother-in-law over some property when he pulled out a gun. The couple went to their car and started to drive away when the man fired his gun, hitting the vehicle, according to a CCSO news release.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. He is lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on two counts of assault with intent to murder.