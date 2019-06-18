Man arrested after standoff in Calhoun County

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 63-year-old man was arrested after a standoff that lasted more than two hours in Calhoun County.

Authorities say they received information about a shooting at 9:15 p.m. Monday at a house in the 3000 block of B Drive South in Leroy Township.

When deputies arrived, they saw a man physically assaulting a woman. The man then barricaded himself and the woman inside the house and refused to come out, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the man claimed he was armed and wouldn’t come out.

For over two hours, crisis negotiators attempted to defuse the situation. During this time, authorities say the man was seen walking around with a shotgun. Authorities say the man continued to get more agitated.

When authorities decided negotiations would be unsuccessful, the Calhoun County Special Response Team went into the house and got both people out, the sheriff’s office stated.

The man was arrested with aggravated domestic assault and other related charges.

The woman was uninjured.