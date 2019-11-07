Man arrested after home invasion, assault near Kzoo

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after authorities say he broke inside an apartment and assaulted a person Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Danford Creek Apartments off Stadium Drive near 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, west of Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect broke into the apartment and assaulted the tenant. He ran away before deputies arrived on scene.

A sheriff’s office K-9 unit was able to find the suspect. He was arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The condition of the tenant is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.