Man arrested after girlfriend held against her will for months

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after his girlfriend told authorities she had been held against her will by him for several months.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday deputies went to a home on W. Dickman Road in Springfield for a welfare check after receiving a tip that a woman at the location may be in distress.

Deputies discovered a 23-year-old woman had been held against her will by her 26-year-old boyfriend for several months. She had been beaten and sexually assaulted, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators found a second assault victim, a 40-year-old Battle Creek man who was living with the suspect, according to CCSO.

The suspect, a 26-year-old Battle Creek man, was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence.

