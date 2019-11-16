Man arrested after being found with 3 missing children

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 26-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested Friday night on multiple felony charges after he was found with 3 missing children.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded just after 8 p.m. to the 1000 block of Bridge Street in Kalamazoo to the report of 3 missing children.

According to authorities, during the investigation the children were eventually found to be with the father of two of the children even though he did not have permission to have them.

All 3 children are said to be okay.

Officers said the man was known to have outstanding warrants and officers attempted to contact him inside an apartment on Bridge Street. The male refused to cooperate and fled the scene.

According to authorities, a search warrant was drafted for the apartment and with the assistance of the Kalamazoo Metropolitan SWAT team, the suspect was arrested and two firearms were located.

The man is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.