Man arrested after Battle Creek homicide

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody after a deadly stabbing Sunday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Street.

The Battle Creek Police Department tells News 8 a man was said to have left the back door of the home where the stabbing happened.

Police found a man who they later identified as the suspect, 23-year-old Wendell Barton, walking a block away from the crime scene. After speaking with him, police determined he may be involved.

Officers tried to detain Barton, but police say he assaulted officers and ran off.

Police set up a perimeter in the area and found Barton, and arrested him.

While officers were trying to detain Barton, police were trying to help the stabbing victim, 38-year-old Justin Ash.

Ash eventually died at the scene.

Barton was taken to the Calhoun County Jail on open murder and resisting police charges.