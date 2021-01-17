2 suspects arrested after armed standoff with police in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers were called to the 2000 block of March St because of a man who reportedly threatened a victim with a gun at a home in the area Saturday evening.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident, barricaded himself inside the home when police arrived around 5:32 pm. After a 6-hour standoff with Kalamazoo Metro SWAT, the suspect was arrested with no injuries reported during the standoff.

A second suspect, a 34-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was also arrested on felony charges after the incident.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.