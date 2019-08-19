Man arrested after 2 attempted break-ins in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody after police say he tried to break into two stores in Portage Monday.

The Portage Department of Public Safety responded to an alarm around 3 a.m. Monday at the Target on S. Westnedge Avenue near Romence Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the front glass door smashed out. Officers also discovered the front window of the nearby Game Stop also damaged, according to a PDPS news release.

A Target employee was able to review surveillance video and give authorities a suspect description. A man wearing all black and carrying a backpack was seen entering the vestibule area of the store. He then left the store heading north, the release said.

Officers noticed a man matching the suspect description riding a bicycle on S. Westnedge a short distance away from the store. When officers spoke to him, they noticed broken glass on the man’s pants, according to the release.

Police said the 18-year-old Kalamazoo man confessed to trying to break into the Target and Game Stop stores. He was arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.