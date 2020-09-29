Man arraigned in Kalamazoo Township shooting

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 26-year-old Battle Creek man has been arraigned in a Kalamazoo Township shooting.

Police say James Alan Cantrell was arraigned Tuesday with assault with intent to murder and being a felon with a firearm. If convicted on the assault charge, he could face life in prison.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Thursday on Lum Avenue near Charles Avenue.

Officers say they found the victim, a 26-year-old man, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police say.

Cantrell turned himself in to police Tuesday. His bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department.

Authorities say they are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.