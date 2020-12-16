Man arraigned in death of Galesburg-area woman

A booking photo of Chad Michael White on Dec. 16, 2020. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arraigned Wednesday in the death of a Galesburg-area woman.

Chad Michael White was charged with homicide and felony firearm.

The body of 28-year-old Amber Walker was discovered Monday afternoon in East Lake on 35th Street near EF Avenue in Richland Township.

Authorities have not yet said how she died, nor would they comment on how long her body may have been in the water.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said White continues to be held in the county jail with no bond.