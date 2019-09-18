Man accused of starting fire at Portage apartments

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a fire inside a Portage apartment building over the weekend.

Darryl Wayne Corley, 37, of Alamo Township, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of first-degree arson.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a hallway at the Walnut Trails Apartments on Gladys Street east of S. Westnedge Avenue. Firefighters doused the flames quickly, but not before the fire started to burn through the door frame and wall of one of the apartments.

Firefighters also had to use ladders to get to two people on the upper floors of the building due to heavy smoke, but no one was hurt.

Police soon turned their attention to Corley, who they say was already a suspect in “several other recent incidents” at the apartments — though they didn’t specify the nature of those incidents. They found him at a nearby parking lot around 8 p.m. Sunday and arrested him.

Corley is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on a $500,000 bond.