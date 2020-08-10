Man accused of shooting hostage, 3 officers to stand trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of killing a hostage then shooting and injuring three police officers is heading to trial.

A judge on Monday ordered William Paul Jones to stand trial on several charges.

Authorities say Jones was armed with two guns and broke into a home in Comstock Township, holding a family hostage in December 2019. Jones is accused of killing Christopher Neal. Neal’s wife, Haley Coe, and young daughter were in the house when the break-in happened. They hid and were not hurt.

Coe spoke in court Monday and identified Jones as the man who forced his way into her family’s home.

“He asked if any of the other doors were unlocked. He said they needed to be locked,” Coe said of the home invasion. “My husband asked if we could leave the home and he wouldn’t let us leave but insisted that all the doors be locked with us inside.”

Coe said he did not verbally say he was going to hurt anyone, but she knew it was possible from his body language. She also said Jones told her he was being chased and was in danger.

“He pointed a gun at me a few times. He had one in each hand and he was waving the whole entire time,” Coe said in court.

It was while they were locked inside that several agencies responded to their Comstock Township home. The chaotic and dangerous hostage situation was captured through several body cameras.

A judge listened to several other witnesses, including officers who were shot that night. A Michigan State Police trooper, a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer and a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office deputy testified about taking Jones into custody.

“When I attempted to search the left portion of his body, he was actively resisting by pulling away, trying to pull and kick and bite myself and whoever officers that were there,” Kalamazoo County deputy Noah Susick said in court.

While transporting Jones to the hospital that night, Susick realized he had been grazed by a bullet.

“I noticed a hole in my winter hat in the top left portion of it. There was blood that was coming down around my eye at that time,” Susick said. “I lifted up the hat and noticed I had a graze taken out of the side of my head.”

Jones has been ordered to stand trial on 19 criminal charges: open murder; felony murder; three counts of assault with intent to commit murder; first-degree home invasion; unlawful imprisonment; being a felon in possession of a firearm; being a felon in possession of ammunition; assaulting, resisting and obstructing an officer; and nine counts of felony firearm.