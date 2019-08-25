Man accused of robbing victim of cellphone at gunpoint

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo officers say they have arrested a man accused of robbing a man of his cellphone at gunpoint.

The alleged armed robbery happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday at Upjohn Park in the 1000 block of Walter Street.

The victim reported he attempted to sell his phone via the Letgo app and arranged for a meeting with a potential buyer, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

At the park, the buyer pulled out a handgun, demanded the phone and left the scene, police say.

Officers say the victim was able to provide a detailed vehicle and suspect description.

While on patrol, a Kalamazoo officer found the suspect’s vehicle in the 900 block of Clarence Street in the Edison neighborhood, a release stated.

A suspect matching the description was also located, police say.

Officers say they called the phone number the robber used to set up the meeting and the suspect’s phone rang.

Authorities say concerned citizens pointed them towards the last location the suspect was seen.

Due to community cooperation, officers say they also found the handgun used in the incident.

Officers say the suspect is a 20-year-old man from Kalamazoo.

He is currently in the Kalamazoo County Jail with charges of armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.