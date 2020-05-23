Man accused of kidnapping wife arrested

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 32-year-old man accused of trying to kidnap his estranged wife has been arrested.

Dispatchers were called just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday to the 5000 block of N-Drive S near M-66 in Calhoun County’s Athens Township.

Authorities say a 38-year-old Athens Township woman was heard screaming and forced to go with her husband in his vehicle. One of their small children was also in the vehicle, deputies say.

The suspect was tracked down in the Fort Wayne, Indiana area a short time later and was taken into custody by the Indiana State Police for kidnapping, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies are taking the victim and her child back to Calhoun County.

Authorities say other charges for unlawful imprisonment and interfering with a 911 telecommunications call will be reviewed by the sheriff’s department as well.