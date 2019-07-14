Man, 80, dies after 3-car crash near Marshall

FREDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash south of Marshall Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of F Drive South and 17 Mile Road in Fredonia Township.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said a southbound vehicle that was turning in to a business’s parking lot was hit by a northbound vehicle. The northbound car then hit a third vehicle head-on.

When emergency responders arrived, they started CPR on one of the drivers, who was unresponsive. That man, an 80-year-old from Marshall who was originally from Marshall, died at the hospital.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but the sheriff’s office said alcohol was not involved.