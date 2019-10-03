Luke Bryan pitches new date for Kzoo Co. farm concert

Artist Luke Bryan performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, June 10, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Country music star Luke Bryan may soon make good on his Twitter promise to perform “very, very soon” at a Kalamazoo County farm.

The Richland Township Board of Trustees will vote Thursday night on Stafford Farms’ bid to host the Luke Bryan Farm Tour on Oct. 24 — the day before Bryan is scheduled to perform at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Richland Park Horse Trail, where Luke Bryan plans to bring his Farm Tour. (Sept. 19, 2019)

On the tour website, Bryan says all tickets and parking passes will be honored on the rescheduled date and those who can’t make the concert can request a refund by emailing support@bigtickets.com until 6 p.m. Monday.

Bryan’s performance at Stafford Farms was originally slated for Sept. 27. It was expected to draw upwards of 20,000 people.

Hours before the concert, Bryan seemed unfazed by the forecast, tweeting “Rain makes corn. See y’all tonight on the farm, Michigan.” But storms proved to be too much, forcing his entourage to postpone the performance.

“We tried every way to watch the weather to keep you guys safe and at the end, I mean lightning was everywhere and we just couldn’t put you guys in danger,” Bryan said in a video posted on Twitter two days later. “It was tough on you guys getting there, having all the rain come down. And we’re picking a new date very, very soon and thank you guys for being the best fans in the world and understanding.”

Stay with News 8 for updates on the concert. We are following Thursday’s meeting and will share the board’s decision on woodtv.com.