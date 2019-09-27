Luke Bryan concert in Richland raises EEE concerns

Artist Luke Bryan performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, June 10, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Country star Luke Bryan will be performing at Stafford Farms in Richland Friday night as part of his Farm Tour 2019.

The event is expected to draw upwards of 20,000 people. It has some concertgoers concerned over the recent Eastern Equine Encephalitis cases.

News 8 looked into what protections are in place and what advice professionals have for those going to the concert.

According to representatives of Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour, crews have sprayed the area in light of the EEE cases in Kalamazoo County. Spraying is not harmful to people, pets or any other animals.

Health professionals said people going to the concert should take extra precautions. For example, wearing long sleeves and pants.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office suggested concertgoers bring insect repellent to make sure everyone is protected from mosquitos.

There are restrictions for those who plan on attending Bryan’s concert. A list of items not allowed to bring-in include coolers, backpacks, animals (other than marked service animals), large food or drink, weapons of any kind, fireworks, video cameras or professional lens cameras, large umbrellas, footballs, frisbees and hula hoops.

The show will happen rain or shine. Doors at Stafford Farms open at 5 p.m., the concert will start at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available, they’re $56 in advance or $70 at the gate. Stafford Farms is located at 8651 N. 30th Street.