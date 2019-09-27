Luke Bryan concert in Richland postponed due to weather

Artist Luke Bryan performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, June 10, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Country star Luke Bryan’s performance at Stafford Farms in Richland Township is being postponed due to weather.

The Richland show was originally scheduled for Friday night and expected to draw upwards of 20,000 people.

Luke Bryan’s Twitter account states “due to inclement weather we are postponing the Richland, MI Farm Tour show. More information to come.”

Due to inclement weather we are postponing the Richland, MI Farm Tour show. More information to come. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) September 27, 2019

The Richland show is part of his Farm Tour 2019.

It was not immediately clear when the show would be rescheduled.