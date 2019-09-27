Luke Bryan concert in Richland postponed due to weather

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Country star Luke Bryan’s performance at Stafford Farms in Richland Township is being postponed due to weather.
The Richland show was originally scheduled for Friday night and expected to draw upwards of 20,000 people.
Luke Bryan’s Twitter account states “due to inclement weather we are postponing the Richland, MI Farm Tour show. More information to come.”
The Richland show is part of his Farm Tour 2019.
It was not immediately clear when the show would be rescheduled.