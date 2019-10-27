Loved ones mourn expectant father killed in BC shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — As police continue to investigate the shooting death of 23-year-old Elijah Williams, loved ones gathered Saturday night to remember the soon-to-be father.

The impromptu candlelight vigil was held hours after they got the news of his passing.

Investigators say Williams was “caught in the crossfire” when an argument broke out at a party early Saturday morning.

Friends and family said Williams was known for his infectious smile.

People light candles in memory of Elijah Williams on Oct. 26, 2019.

“He can light up a room, that is why people know him. I love that boy,” said his friend Luther Hoover.

Debrea Micklatcher, Williams’ pregnant girlfriend. was at the vigil. She told News 8 she is 14 weeks along.

“He was really excited it was going to be his first kid,” Micklatcher said.

Micklatcher described Williams as a man who always put family first.

“He loves and cares about his family so much,” Micklatcher said.

She said it’s a blessing knowing a part of Williams will live on with the birth of their baby.

For Luther, this loss is a reminder to never take loved ones for granted.

“You got somebody you love, just go tell them that you love them now,” he said. “You will never know when you’ll get that chance again.”

No arrests have been made in William’s shooting death.

Police have identified persons of interest, but their names haven’t been released.