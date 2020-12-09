Longtime Portage school board member dies

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A well-known school board member of Portage Public Schools died Wednesday morning.

Joanne Willson was elected to the Portage Public Schools’ Board of Trustees in 2010. She also served on the Michigan Association of School Boards, achieving a Level 3 Award of Distinction from the organization.

Willson was also involved in several organizations in Portage, notably the Southwest Michigan Little League.

“Joanne was a fierce advocate for students and staff,” said Superintendent Mark Bielang in a news release. “She will be greatly missed, and we ask that you please keep her family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

The district says services are pending. The family anticipates a memorial service to be scheduled in the summer, according to a news release.