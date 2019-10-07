Longtime Kalamazoo restaurant closing doors

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Mangia Kitchen + Bar has announced that it is selling its property in downtown Kalamazoo and plans to focus on catering and its food truck.

The Italian restaurant has been at the same location for over 20 years.

“I’ve been in the restaurant business my whole life. While this has been my (livelihood), Maria and I are ready to slow down a bit. We will focus on our catering and food truck business from a new location — but stay tuned — we are always full of surprises!” business owner Emilio Dacoba wrote in a Monday Facebook post.

MKB is selling its property to Radiant Church, which recently bought the space above the restaurant and wanted to keep expanding.

Restaurant owners are inviting people to come for a final meal before it closes. It will be open daily through November, but large groups will be able to book the restaurant or private banquet areas through mid-December.

You can find information on catering and events on MKB’s website.