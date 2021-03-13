Local non-profits team up for vaccination clinic

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe at the Throop Civic Center in Throop, Pa. during a clinic on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A few area non-profits are banding together for a weekend vaccine clinic, focused on providing it to those most vulnerable–including our black and brown communities. You can register here (https://form.jotform.com/210674759722160).

This is happening at Mothers of Hope at 603 Ada Street in Kalamazoo.They are offering free Moderna vaccines for those 50 and older, essential workers, and the overall goal is to provide greater access to the local black communities.

The shots will be administered by Advanced Health Pharmacy, and you will want to bring your ID.Parking will be available at the Woodward Elementary School.

This runs Saturday, March 13, and Sunday, March 14, from 9-5pm.