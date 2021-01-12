Live Desk Conversations: Kalamazoo Public Schools’ plan for in-person learning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday’s Live Desk Conversation welcomes in Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri.

Kalamazoo Public Schools is fully virtual right now and, unlike many other school districts in West Michigan, it doesn’t plan to implement a hybrid option that includes in-person learning until the second week of March.

In a press conference last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked that all public school districts in Michigan attempt to get students back in classrooms in person by March 1.

Raichoudhuri will discuss how KPS plans to move forward with in-person learning and the protocols it will put in place to keep everyone healthy. Additional conversation will surround vaccination efforts and questions provided by viewers.

If you have a questions for Raichoudhur, you can email Luke at luke.laster@woodtv.com or ask them live using #HeyLuke during the livestream.

Watch the Live Desk Conversation at 11:30 a.m. on woodtv.com, on Facebook and on Twitter.