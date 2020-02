KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break flooded a part of S. Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo Friday, causing lane closures.

The break happened near Buchanan Street.

Water floods S. Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo after a main break. (Feb. 28, 2020)

Southbound traffic was restricted to one lane while crews worked to fix it, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

With the partial closure expected to remain in effect for several hours, causing traffic backups, drivers were advised to find a different route.