Crews lowering Morrow Lake to repair dam in Kzoo Co.

A photo of a sign outside of Morrow Lake in Comstock Park. (Nov. 8, 2019)

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are lowering Morrow Lake by 13 feet to repair the Morrow Dam in Kalamazoo County.

Along with required maintenance, Sts Hydropower will repair or replace two of the dam’s spillway gates that are at the end of the lake in Comstock Township, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

The lake level is being lowered about six inches per day, weather permitted. Workers have already started that process. Officials say the lake will be at the lower level for an estimated four-month period.

Deputies advise people to stay away from the land banks and not to go into the water.