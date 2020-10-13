Kzoo youth-led candidate forum to be held Wednesday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — First-time voters and soon-to-be voters in Kalamazoo will have a chance to ask candidates questions Wednesday in a virtual candidate forum.

The teenaged organizers will be talking about a variety of topics including juvenile justice, school services and mental health. The discussion will revolve around the congressional and state races.

A few politicians are invited giving them an opportunity to hear straight from our state’s younger crowd. Invited candidates include:

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Fred Upton and Democrat Jon Hoadley in the 6th U.S. Congressional District.

Republican Gary Mitchell and Democrat Julie Rogers in the state 60 th House District .

. Republican Bronwyn Haltom and Democrat Christine Morse in the state 61st House District.

The Michigan Center for Youth Justice, Kalamazoo Youth Development Network and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo represent a handful of the groups involved in putting this forum together.

This will be held virtually Wednesday on Google Meets from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and you can learn more about getting involved by contacting teri@michiganschildren.org.