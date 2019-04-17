Kzoo works to get more minority contractors licensed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a push in Kalamazoo to bring more inclusiveness to the construction industry after city officials noticed a lack of minority contractors working on several high-profile projects.

The city has been working for the past several months to define the barriers minority contractors face when bidding on projects.

On Wednesday afternoon, city leaders met with a group of contractors to connect them with the resources and contacts they need be successful.

“Most of them are not licensed, so that is our primary goal to work with them both in terms of preparing for the test, the licensing exam, and financially supporting them with the Home Builders Association to get them to the point where they could be licensed,” said Dorla Bonner, a community investment manager with the Kalamazoo Community Planning and Economic Development.

The city is working with the Home Builders Association to offer low-cost classes to help with the licensing process.

The monthly meetings are an initiative of the Shared Prosperity Campaign, which strives to create a community where everyone prospers.