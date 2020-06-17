Kzoo woman sentenced in bank robberies

An undated booking photo of Earlisa Johnson. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo woman who authorities say admitted to robbing multiple banks is headed to prison.

On Tuesday, Earlisa Johnson was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison for three counts of bank robbery. The sentences will be served concurrently. Two other counts were dismissed.

After her prison sentence, Johnson will be on supervised release for three years. She was also ordered to pay $6,501 in restitution and a $300 special assessment.

Court documents say Johnson robbed numerous financial institutions in the Kalamazoo area in the summer and fall of 2019.

She was arrested Sept. 11.