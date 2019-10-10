Kzoo Woman federally charged in bank robberies

An undated booking photo of Earlisa Johnson. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo woman who authorities say admitted to robbing multiple banks has been indicted on federal charges.

A grand jury on Wednesday charged Earlisa Johnson with four counts of robbery of a financial institution and one count of attempted robbery of a financial institution.

Court documents show she is accused of robberies on:

May 7 at Omni Community Credit Union on E. Cork Street;

Aug. 16 at Fifth Third Bank on Portage Street;

Aug.19 at Huntington Bank on W. Main Street;

Sept. 5 at the same Fifth Third Bank branch.

In all, authorities say, she stole more than $6,500.

Authorities also say that she attempted robbery at Advia Credit Union on W. Main Street on Sept. 5.

She was arrested Sept. 11.

If convicted, Johnson, 51, could serve up to 20 years in prison for each charge and be ordered to pay fines.