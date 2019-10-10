Kzoo woman charged in alleged prison drug smuggling scheme

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo woman is facing charges after Michigan State Police say she tried to smuggle drugs into a Coldwater prison.

Dustine Ernst, 34, appeared in court Wednesday where she was formally charged with two counts of bringing contraband into prison as well as selling prescribed drugs and furnishing contraband to a prisoner, a court clerk confirmed.

Michigan State Police say Ernst tried to sneak drugs to a Lakeland Correctional Facility prisoner on Aug. 8. She was arrested later after an MSP investigation.

Ernst’s next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17.