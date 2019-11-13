Kzoo Twp police: Man charged with string of thefts

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have arrested someone for a series of thefts from homes and cars near Kalamazoo in the past few weeks.

Blair Parker, 27, was charged with two counts of first-degree home invasion, two counts of larceny from a building and three counts of larceny from a vehicle, the Kalamazoo Township Police Department said.

Police say Parker, who used to live in Detroit but recently moved to Kalamazoo, admitted to being involved in a rash of crimes, including purse snatchings, in the Westwood neighborhood.

He’s also accused of violating parole linked to a carjacking conviction out of Wayne County.

All of the charges he faces in Kalamazoo County are felonies: home invasion is punishable by up to 20 years, larceny from a building by up to four years and larceny from a vehicle up to five years.

Parker is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on a $30,000 bond.