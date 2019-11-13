Kzoo Twp police: Man charged with string of thefts

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Blair Marcellus Parker

A Nov. 6, 2019, mug shot of Blair Parker.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have arrested someone for a series of thefts from homes and cars near Kalamazoo in the past few weeks.

Blair Parker, 27, was charged with two counts of first-degree home invasion, two counts of larceny from a building and three counts of larceny from a vehicle, the Kalamazoo Township Police Department said.

Police say Parker, who used to live in Detroit but recently moved to Kalamazoo, admitted to being involved in a rash of crimes, including purse snatchings, in the Westwood neighborhood.

He’s also accused of violating parole linked to a carjacking conviction out of Wayne County.

All of the charges he faces in Kalamazoo County are felonies: home invasion is punishable by up to 20 years, larceny from a building by up to four years and larceny from a vehicle up to five years.

Parker is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 