Kzoo Twp. PD: Man, teen arrested for armed robbery

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say two people, including a teen, were arrested Tuesday for robbing someone at gunpoint near Kalamazoo.

It happened on E. Michigan Avenue near Schippers Lane, the Kalamazoo Township Police Department says.

The robbers pointed guns at the victim, a 20-year-old from Kalamazoo, then ran off with cash and the victim’s property.

Police say the victim knew at least one of the robbers, who were soon tracked down nearby with the stolen items. Both were arrested without incident.

The older of the two suspects, a 20-year-old man whose name wasn’t released Tuesday pending arraignment, faces a count of armed robbery and three weapons charges. The 16-year-old boy, who was taken to the county juvenile facility, also faces armed robbery and weapons charges.