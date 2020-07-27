Kzoo Twp PD: 3 arrested after shots fired, chase, crash

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were arrested after leading police on a chase and then crashing in Kalamazoo Sunday.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department says it was called to Butternut Lane off of Douglas Avenue north of Barney Road shortly before 6:50 p.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired.

As officers arrived, they saw a gray Jeep leaving and determined it may have been involved. When they tried to pull it over, the driver took off.

The driver then crashed with another car at the intersection of W. Michigan Avenue and N. Park Street in downtown Kalamazoo. From there, the driver and three passengers ran away. The driver and two of the passengers were captured, but the third remains at large.

The suspects were described as a 40-year-old from Paw Paw, a 30-year-old Kalamazoo man and a 30-year-old Kalamazoo woman. Their names weren’t released Monday.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, though the woman was hospitalized. The driver and the man were jailed.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.