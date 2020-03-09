Kzoo sheriff investigating shooting, one injured

Deputies from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responding to the scene of a shooting that injured one Sunday, March 9 2020.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.

Authorities said deputies responded to a shots fired report in the parking lot of Canterbury Apartments around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found one gunshot victim who they believe was the intended target.

The suspect fled the area but is not considered to be a danger to the public. Authorities are still encouraging area residents to use caution while deputies work to find the suspect.

The condition and identity of the victim are unknown at this time.

Deputies are continuing their investigation, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8821 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.