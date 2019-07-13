Kzoo Sheriff, FBI investigating bank robbery

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery that happened Saturday morning.

Authorities say a 20-to-30-something year-old black male walked into the PNC Bank on West Main Street around 10 a.m. and handed a teller documents explaining his intentions to rob the bank.

It’s unclear how much money he took or if a weapon was used during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s or 30s wearing a striped shirt carrying a red satchel with a black strap.

Officers deployed a K-9 track but were unsuccessful in locating him as his whereabouts remain unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office at (269) 383-8821, Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or the FBI at (313) 965-2323.