Kzoo series to help Black community heal from trauma

Flier for the Healing Into Power series in Kalamazoo with the group Be Well Beautiful Women. (Courtesy)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Following months of Black Lives Matter protests across our country, a group of women in Kalamazoo is hosting a virtual series starting Wednesday to help those in the Black community heal from racial injustice.

The main focus is to build up the Black community mentally, physically and emotionally. The group Be Well Beautiful Woman is putting on its “Virtual Healing Into Power” series with that goal in mind.

The online series will have daily workshops from Black healers and activists to help those in the African American community work through trauma that stems from racism. It runs July 8 through July 16.

Organizers say these conversations are important to have now more than ever.

“We have the right to feel whatever we feel and it’s justified. Our work at Be Well Beautiful Woman is really about helping individuals live their lives abundantly, to live joyfully,” said Demarra West, the founder of the organization.

“We just have to continue to move forward. Life goes on, the world continues to turn, but we are important, and making sure that they have the tools to just sustain their life beyond oppression,” said Be Well Beautiful Woman’s project manager Traci Simmons.

This series is free to attend and people can register through the last day.

More information can be found the organization’s website. Those interested in attending can register online.