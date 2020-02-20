Kzoo schools names new superintendent

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Schools has selected its new superintendent.

The school board voted unanimously to offer the position to Rituparna Raichoudhuri, executive director of early college and career education for Chicago Public Schools.

She has a doctorate degree in urban education leadership and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction. Raichoudhuri’s educational career has spanned 16 years, including being a principal and central office roles.

After leading the Kalamazoo district for a dozen years, Dr. Michael Rice was selected as the state superintendent in May 2019 by the Michigan Board of Education.