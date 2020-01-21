Kzoo schools chooses 6 finalists for superintendent

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After reviewing three dozen applications, leaders with Kalamazoo Public Schools said the search for a superintendent has been narrowed down to six finalists.

The candidates all have lengthy careers in education and come from areas all over the Midwest.

Their first interview will take place via video. Parents, family members and the community are invited to attend the interviews and offer feedback. The interviews will happen Jan. 28 at 6:15 p.m. in the Board Room of the KPS Administration Building.

The candidate descriptions were released in a statement Monday.

>> Inside woodtv.com: KPS release on superintendent search and interviews. (pdf)

The district says candidates will go through two more rounds of public interviews and through background and reference checks.