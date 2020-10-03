Kzoo resident seriously hurt in shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 20-year-old Kalamazoo resident was seriously hurt in a shooting.

Officers were called to a report of gunshots just before 8:50 p.m. Friday on Mills Street, near Jackson Street in Kalamazoo.

The resident arrived at the hospital while officers were investigating, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers say the resident is in serious, but stable condition.

KDPS is continuing to investigate the shooting.