Kzoo program aims to connect therapists of color to community

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A new program is kicking off in Kalamazoo that aims to connect therapists of color to people in the community. The goal is to heal racial trauma.

“There are not enough of us in Kalamazoo and there are enough of us in Kalamazoo I think to care for our community, so really this initiative is to get us all together,” said Kenlana Ferguson, the director of counseling at Kalamazoo College.

Ferguson is part of the brains behind the Black & Brown Therapy Collective, a six-month pilot program coming to Kalamazoo. The project was developed to cover the costs of therapy for people dealing with racial trauma who don’t have insurance, create connections and reduce mental health stigma in Black and brown communities.

“We saw the need in the community to offer accessible therapy to clients who might not have access to a relevant therapist who look like them,” said Kama Mitchell, the founder and executive director for Rootead Enrichment Center.

“We do know that mistrust of the systems and access are primary reasons for the underutilization, so we are hoping that the fund will grant that access,” Ferguson said.

These two women hope to begin connecting residents to therapists by the end of December and help fill that gap.

“At least we can have that as a resource for people that those of us in the community can be accessed when we’re needed,” Ferguson said.

The program is currently hiring a coordinator and is being led by the Rootead Enrichment Center and Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Kalamazoo.