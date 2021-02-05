Kzoo police: Victim expected to survive drive-by shooting 

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are investigating a drive-by shooting.

Officers received a report of gunfire around 3 p.m. Friday on Cobb Avenue near W. North Street.

Police say they found a victim inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police someone in a different vehicle shot at the victim’s car multiple times. Both the victim and the vehicle were shot, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators do not have any suspect information. They are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.