Kzoo police: Shots fired at group; wounded suspect arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man is in jail after police say he fired shots at a group of people gathered on a porch.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in the 1100 block of Hays Park Avenue, between James and March streets in Kalamazoo’s Edison Neighborhood.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says one of its officers was patrolling the area when he spotted the gunman in the middle of the roadway, shooting at the group. The suspect tried to run, but the officer took him into custody without harm, according to KDPS.

Police say the only person injured was the 18-year-old suspect who shot himself in the leg. Officers say they found the loaded gun on the man.

He was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail on three felony weapons charges. Authorities are withholding his name until he’s arraigned.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.