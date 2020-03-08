Kzoo police search for missing man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 56-year-old man was found safe after family members reported him missing in Kalamazoo Friday night, according to police.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the Hopcat on East Walter Street around 7 p.m. Friday night for a report of a missing person.

Family members reported to police that Robert Mckague was last seen heading to the restroom in Hopcat and after an hour he never returned. Family says they believe that Robert may be confused about his surroundings and may suffer from a possible medical condition.

Police said Robert does not have a phone or vehicle to drive. He is 6’1″ around 170 pounds, with blue eyes, a mustache and messy grey hair. He was last seen wearing a Carhart jacket with blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8991 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.