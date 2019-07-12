Kzoo police on scene of reported shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo public safety officers are responding to a reported shooting in the area of W Dunkley and N Burdick streets.

Officers say residents should expect to see police activity in the area. People are asked to avoid the area.

Investigators say suspect information was not immediately available.

Kalamazoo officers also responded to a shooting at Cadillac Street and Hawley Street Friday afternoon.

Police haven’t said the two incidents are related.

This a breaking news story. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

Kalamazoo public safety officers are responding to a reported shooting in the area of W Dunkley and N Burdick streets.