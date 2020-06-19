Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Kzoo police look for man accused in attempted murder

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
An image of Juan Cortez Richards provided by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

An image of Juan Cortez Richards provided by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are looking for a 23-year-old man recently arrested in an attempted murder.

Officers say Juan Cortez Richards was arrested last week with attempted murder, felony firearm and third-degree domestic assault. He was then released from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Richards was accused of assaulting the same victim with a gun on Thursday, which violates his conditional bond.

Officers say a bench warrant was issued Friday for Richards for violating his bond and another warrant was issued for felony assault with a dangerous weapon.

Richards was last seen in the Fox Ridge Apartment Complex on Thursday. Police described him as a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds.

Officers say Richards should be considered armed and dangerous because he was last seen with a handgun.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 