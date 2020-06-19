Kzoo police look for man accused in attempted murder

An image of Juan Cortez Richards provided by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are looking for a 23-year-old man recently arrested in an attempted murder.

Officers say Juan Cortez Richards was arrested last week with attempted murder, felony firearm and third-degree domestic assault. He was then released from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Richards was accused of assaulting the same victim with a gun on Thursday, which violates his conditional bond.

Officers say a bench warrant was issued Friday for Richards for violating his bond and another warrant was issued for felony assault with a dangerous weapon.

Richards was last seen in the Fox Ridge Apartment Complex on Thursday. Police described him as a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds.

Officers say Richards should be considered armed and dangerous because he was last seen with a handgun.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.