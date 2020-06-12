Kalamazoo parks, summer programs to fully reopen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Summer park programs in the city of Kalamazoo will begin in late June and early July after being delayed due to COVID-19 concerns, city officials say.

They say youth program group sizes will be limited to prevent spreading COVID-19.

The city is also preparing for parks to fully reopen to the public and should have them done sometime in June.

Some park amenities are already available:

Tennis and pickle ball courts

Skate plazas

Municipal golf courses

Club houses

Hands-on equipment will be available June 15. Officials say hands-on equipment won’t be regularly sanitized and encourage park users to use hand sanitizer and take precautions when using the equipment.

Officials are also preparing to reinstall basketball hoop rims by June 19 and reopen picnic pavilions by June 22. Restrooms are scheduled to reopen June 29.

Kik Pool will remain closed and will reopen in 2021, the city says.

Officials are encouraging community members to follow health and safety guidelines to prevent spreading the virus.