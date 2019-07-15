Kzoo officers: Woman shot in chest; 1 in custody

Police tape blocks off a section of North Church Street in Kalamazoo where a woman was shot in the chest. (July 15, 2019)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo public safety officers are investigating a shooting that wounded a woman.

It happened Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of North Church Street near East Paterson Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a woman was shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, but her condition is unclear.

KDPS say a suspect is in custody.

Authorities have taped off a block of North Church Street to investigate the shooting. People are asked to avoid the area.

