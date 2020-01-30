Kzoo narrows superintendent search to 4 finalists

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Schools has narrowed down its search for a new superintendent to four candidates.

The candidates will have their second interview with the district next week. The public is invited to attend and give feedback about the candidates to the school board.

All the interviews will be at the board room of the district’s administrative building at 1220 Howard Street, Kalamazoo.

An undated courtesy photo of Darrin Slade.

Darrin Slade, assistant superintendent of school leadership of Kansas City Public Schools in Missouri, will be interviewed at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. He has two master’s degrees in education and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy. Slade has more than 28 years of experience in education, including being a teacher and a principal.

An undated courtesy photo of Rituparna Raichoudhuri.

At 7:45 p.m. Rituparna Raichoudhuri, executive director of early college and career education for Chicago Public Schools, will be interviewed. She has a doctorate degree in urban education leadership and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction. Raichoudhuri’s educational career has spanned 16 years, including being a principal and central office roles.

An undated courtesy photo of Fabby Williams.

Fabby Williams, learning area superintendent/school support officer at Guilford County Schools in North Carolina, will be interviewed at 6:20 p.m. Thursday. He has a doctorate degree in educational leadership and two educational specialist degrees. Williams currently oversees 13 schools. His career has spanned 20 years, including being a teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal, administrator for student services and principal.

An undated courtesy photo of Efe Agbamu.

At 7:45 p.m. that day, Efe Agbamu, assistant superintendent of schools at St. Paul Public Schools in Minnesota, will be interviewed. She has a doctorate degree in educational leadership. She currently supervises 15 schools. She has 16 years of administrative experience, along with a background in teaching.

The board is expected to pick finalists for a third-round interview on Thursday.