Kzoo man killed in crash after striking tree

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man was killed after he crashed his vehicle into a tree early Saturday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a 34-year-old man was driving westbound on East MN Avenue just before 3 a.m. when he drove off the road for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name is being withheld at this time.

It is unclear if alcohol, drugs or speed were a factor in this crash as it remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 383-8821 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.